Subway looking to hire 150 at Milford World Headquarters

By Published:
Subway World Headquarters

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Subway restaurants is looking for candidates for more than 150 open positions at its Milford Headquarters.

Last June, the company launched Subway Digital, a team that has worked to create new digital tools, including the Subway mobile app and Loyalty program. The Milford-based team is looking to fill 75 roles for the Subway Digital Team.

Aside from the Digital Team, Subway is also looking to hire in Restaurant Operations, Guest Care, Public Relations and Technology.

“We are committed to building our workforce and being a leading employer in Connecticut and in our industry, while other area companies are reducing their workforce,” said Lisa Shea, Vice President of Human Resources for the Subway brand. “We have a large number of open positions across all functions of the business, and we’re looking for dedicated individuals to join our collaborative team.”

If you’re interested, click here to browse openings.

