Thousands of Conn. women plan to march on D.C.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Like a pep rally before the big game, dozens of women met inside New Haven City Hall, preparing for a Saturday full of marches all up and down the East Coast, including four cities in Connecticut.

“This is a rallying cry. An action step forward,” said Jillian Gilchrest, with the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence and one of the march organizers.

Plans are underway as an estimated 6,000 women from Connecticut are expected to descend on Washington, D.C., this Saturday. Organizers said 80 buses will be chartered to get everyone down there, in addition to those who find other means to travel.

Women’s groups with different special interests are joining forces for common goals. Women’s equality, immigrant rights, environmental concerns, sensible gun policy and an end to racism and domestic violence, to name a few.

“Women are all joining together because we want to march for the society we believe in, we think we deserve and we want,” said Gilchrest.

It’s timed for the day after the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump. Judging from his campaign rhetoric, organizers believe his administration will threaten their ideals.

“His comments during the campaign make it seem as though he’s not in support of women. Not in support of immigrant rights. Not in support of Muslim-Americans. Not in support of Black-Americans,” said Gilchrest.

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), plans to attend the Trump inauguration. But as a member of the legislative minority, she’s joining the uphill fight to control America’s agenda under a new administration.

“I believe we’re in a fight for our lives,” said DeLauro. “This march is critical part of that fight. But it’s only the beginning.”

Connecticut cities planning marches include: Hartford, Stamford, East Haddam and Salisbury. Click here for more information on the marches. Connecticut residents will also march in New York and Boston.