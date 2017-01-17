Two Connecticut high school students chosen for U.S. Senate Youth Program

The United States Capitol Building, Washington D.C. (Photo: Shutterstock)
The United States Capitol Building, Washington D.C. (Photo: Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON D.C., (WTNH) – Two Connecticut high school students have been chosen to get an up-close lesson on how Washington works. that Isha Dalal, a student at Trumbull High School, and Emily Sullivan, a student at Simsbury High School, have been selected as delegates to the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) – a week-long opportunity for selected high school students who are interested in pursuing careers in public service to learn about the U.S. Government’s processes and leaders. 102 student delegates will be in Washington from March 4th through 11th, 2017. Each student will also receive a $10,000 scholarship from The Hearst Foundations.

Connecticut U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy made the announcement Tuesday. “Congrats to Isha and Emily on this achievement,” said Blumenthal and Murphy. “Isha and Emily will learn firsthand about the inner workings of our federal government-helping to further their goals to work in public service to improve the lives of youth in Connecticut and nationwide. We’re excited to have them in D.C., and we wish them the best of luck.”

While in Washington, the students will attend meetings and briefings with senators, representatives, and Congressional staff; a Justice of the Supreme Court; leaders of cabinet agencies; and other senior members of the administration and the national media. The students will also tour many of the national monuments and several museums.

