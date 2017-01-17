Video Captures Massive Alligator at Nature Preserve in Central Florida

(ABC)– A massive alligator turned heads in Central Florida over the weekend.

In a video taken Sunday afternoon at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, the gigantic reptile appears out of some brush and slowly walks across a patch of grass on the reserve’s Marsh Rabbit Run. Onlookers are seen in the background peering at the wild beast through camera lenses.

“I love Circle B,” Polk County resident Kim Joiner wrote when posting the video. “Nature at its best.”

Local residents have nicknamed the alligator “Humpback,” according to comments on the video.

The video of “Humpback” had been shared more than 20,000 times as of Monday afternoon.

Last year, a 14- to 15-foot alligator drew comparisons to a dinosaur after it was seen walking on a golf course in Palmetto, Florida, ABC Tampa affiliate WFTS reported.