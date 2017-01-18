3 Large Earthquakes Hit Central Italy this morning

By Published: Updated:
mw-wx-default

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Interact with me on Facebook or Twitter! Send me a question on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

(WTNH) – In just a matter of a few hours Wednesday morning, 3 earthquakes strike near Amatrice, Italy. This is the same region that was hit by a string of deadly quakes last year that killed nearly 300 people and caused damage to many older buildings in that area. The tremors were felt as far away as Rome which is roughly 100 miles away.

The good news is there are no reports of casualties as of now. The first quake was a 5.3 magnitude that was felt around 10:25 AM (CET), a second quake was felt close to an hour later with a magnitude of 5.7. The third quake, another 5.3 magnitude was 10 minutes after that.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s