3 Large Earthquakes Hit Central Italy this morning

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Interact with me on Facebook or Twitter! Send me a question on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

(WTNH) – In just a matter of a few hours Wednesday morning, 3 earthquakes strike near Amatrice, Italy. This is the same region that was hit by a string of deadly quakes last year that killed nearly 300 people and caused damage to many older buildings in that area. The tremors were felt as far away as Rome which is roughly 100 miles away.

The good news is there are no reports of casualties as of now. The first quake was a 5.3 magnitude that was felt around 10:25 AM (CET), a second quake was felt close to an hour later with a magnitude of 5.7. The third quake, another 5.3 magnitude was 10 minutes after that.