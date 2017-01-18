Ansonia police investigate shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)- Ansonia police are investigating a shooting that has landed a 25-year-old man in a hospital.

A call from Griffin Hospital in Waterbury began the investigation shortly after 7:30 Tuesday night. Police are still trying to put together the details of the case.

The 25-year-old male victim, who has not been identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to Griffin Hospital in a private car and later transferred to Bridgeport Hospital where he was last reported to be in stable condition.