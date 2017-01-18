Ask the Doctor: Heart Disease

WTNH.com Staff Published:
2017-01-18drbethbloodpressure

(WTNH) — In this week’s Ask the Doctor segment, we are talking about heart disease.

For more insight, News 8’s Darren Kramer spoke with Dr. Beth Collins. Collins is double board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

There are now new recommendations about the treatment of hypertension, also known as high blood pressure.

Some of the questions we asked:

– What is categorized as high blood pressure?

– What can we do to make sure we’re being properly treated for it?

– So how can we reduce our risk of heart disease?

– You can still suffer from heart disease even if you do everything right. What are the warning signs you may be suffering from a heart attack?

Check out the video above for Dr. Beth’s answers, and catch News 8 at 5 p.m. every Wednesday for our “Ask the Doctor” segments.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s