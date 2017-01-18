“Blue” the service dog set to guide veterans at Inauguration



BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Presidential Inauguration is the kind of event getting all dolled up for.

That’s exactly how Blue the service dog spent his Thursday.

Hair, nails, a blowout and even a facial.

Blue was given some well-deserved pampering at Angel Paws Dog Grooming & Spa in Branford ahead of his trip to Washington, D.C.

Ready for the national stage, it’s an honor Blue deserves.

Blue works with the ECAD program, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities.

He comforts, calms and assists Connecticut veterans.

“To open doors, pull their wheelchair, stability balance,” said Carolyn Sires Halaszynski.

Even resting on a veteran’s chest if they are having a nightmare.

Blue’s owner Carolyn Sires Halaszynski will be along as they accompany three veterans to the Presidential Inauguration, the invite from Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

“To make sure that they had what was necessary and to have the inauguration be accessible to them,” said Congresswoman DeLauro.

Patriotic bandana ready to go.

Blue will be there to guide our veterans as they witness a historic piece of U.S democracy play out.

Democracy they defended.