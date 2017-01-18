Bobcat who attacked 3 people tests positive for rabies

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has announced that the bobcat who attacked three people on Tuesday has tested positive for rabies.

DEEP Wildlife Officials say various strains of rabies are always present among mammals in the wild. They say the virus is carried by species such as raccoons, skunks, bats and others. DEEP says the presence of rabies among wild animals is at typical, low levels at this time.

Three women were sent to local hospitals for treatment after a bobcat jumped on one of them in a greenhouse on Waterhole Road in Colchester on Tuesday. When the bobcat jumped on one of the women, the other two were scratched while trying to help her. All three were taken to Marlborough Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.

Local law enforcement and DEEP responded to the scene and shot and killed the bobcat. DEEP Wildlife Officials say it is rare for bobcats to pounce upon or be aggressive towards humans. They say most often rabies is the cause of those actions.

DEEP is reminding anyone who observes an animal exhibiting what they believe to be abnormal behavior to contact their local police department or animal control officer.

