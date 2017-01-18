Boys & Girls Village in Milford temporarily moving, preparing for major construction project

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Boys & Girls Village in Milford is packing up and moving out. However, it’s only temporary. The facility is getting ready for some major construction.

“The reality is that the need has never been greater,” said Dr. Steven Kant, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Village. “We’ve experienced this tremendous demand for our services for these at-risk youth.”

Dr. Kant says over the last few years the agency has doubled in size, with countless services and programs being offered on a daily basis to roughly 400 kids and their families.

The building that everything is run out of now has basically run out of room and is get old. That building will be leveled to the ground in the coming months. A new building will then be up in its place. A project that’s been years in the making.

“It will expand our capacity,” said Dr. Kant. “The issue is not being together, it’s that we will have more capacity. Right now we have to export staff to other locations because we don’t have enough room. The more staff we have the more services we can deliver.”

As that’s happening, the upper school will also be expanded. They money for these projects is coming in the form of state grants and donations. Some services will remain on the property during construction. Others will be next door at the Crown Corporate Campus.

“We are going to do our best to publicize all of this so when people come on campus they’ll see that we haven’t gone away. We are here,” said Kant.

The construction is expected to be completed in the spring or summer of 2018.