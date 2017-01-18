Bristol police investigating death of 43-year-old woman

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are investigating an “untimely death” at a Main Street apartment.

Police were called to an apartment building at 192 Main Street in Bristol just after 4 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive female. There, police say they found a 43-year-old woman dead in her apartment. According to police, the woman’s live-in boyfriend reported the incident.

Bristol police are investigating the woman’s death.

Police say it is very early in their investigation and they are unable to give out any additional details. The woman’s name is not yet being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860)314-4567.