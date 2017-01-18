Companions and Homemakers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There are big changes in how in-home care providers are verified. A national program tied to Medicare called E.V.V (Electronic Visit Verification) has been implemented for 2017 by our state that adversely affects elderly care for CT residents.

Since 1990, Companions & Homemakers has provided home care services to thousands of satisfied clients across Connecticut. With consistently high customer satisfaction ratings and industry awards, they are proud to be Connecticut’s most trusted home care provider.

For more information visit www.homecareactioncenter.org 

