Cruisin’ Connecticut – Best Breakfast: Love Connection at Dad’s in Wallingford, CT

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Wallingford, home of “Dad’s.” Earlier this week, I conducted a Facebook poll, soliciting your votes for “best breakfast in CT!”

Many people commenting, saying that “Dad’s” had the best corned beef hash in the State. So is it true? While searching for this answer, I also made a love connection at the breakfast counter. But you’ll have to watch the video to see how that unfolded.

While I was there, we caught up with Chrissy, the owner, whose passion for the restaurant business started when she was a little girl:

I started in the business when I was a little kid. My grandparents owned Sloppy Joe’s in Savin Rock, and I just fell in love with the restaurant business, and said someday I’ll have my own place… and I did.

She wouldn’t fill me in on the secret ingredients in the corned beef hash, but I did go back into the kitchen, where all of the magic happens. The kitchen staff makes around eight corned beef a week, which is divvied up for the hash recipe.

I asked about eight times… “so what’s the secret ingredient?” They wouldn’t budge. So you’ll have to try it for yourself. Do they have the best corned beef hash in the State? You tell me!

Visit Dad’s: 740 N Colony Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492

