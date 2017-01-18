Danbury Police Looking For Robbery Suspect

By Published:
Courtesy: Danbury Police Department
Courtesy: Danbury Police Department

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Take a look at this man. If you recognize him, Danbury Police want to hear from you. They say he robbed the Union Savings Bank at 126 North Street around 3pm on January 18, 2017.

Police say the suspect handed a note to the teller saying he had a weapon though he never showed one. He took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was last seen on Hayestown Avenue heading towards Tamarack Avenue.

Courtesy: Danbury Police Department
Courtesy: Danbury Police Department

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8″ tall, husky build. He was wearing a blue hoodie and blue pants. Anyone with information should call the Danbury Police Tips Line 203-790-8477. All calls are confidential.

