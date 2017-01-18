Early introduction to peanuts or nuts could go a long way to preventing an allergy

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- There’s no real answer as to why a growing number of children in the U.S. have a peanut allergy but experts say not exposing them early– is a factor.

“We may be introducing high allergen foods such as peanuts or nuts a little bit later than we should -by doing so children are becoming sensitized.”

Noted Pediatric Allergy Specialist Dr. Jeffrey Factor with New England Food Allergy Treatment Center says that’s what led The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to issue new guidelines to prevent peanut allergy.

It recommended – those at high risk — infants with severe asthma, egg allergy or both – get tested.

“If they are not, we can actually introduce peanut as early as four to six months,” says Dr. Factor.

A blood test or a skin prick test will help determine whether an infant is allergic to peanuts.

If severe — no exposure.

Still – if moderate?

Dr. Factor says, “If it’s small enough, we would definitely introduce peanut in an office setting, in a controlled setting to make sure they can tolerate peanut and many of these kids can.”

No eczema, food allergies or family history — it’s family preference.

“I still would advise introducing it early as opposed to later but it’s not as crucial,” says Dr. Factor, “You can try small amount of peanut butter at home in those low risk children and the chances are very low anything will happen.”

Jake Meyrowitz is in the middle of getting rid of his peanut allergy.

Today it’s the hazel nut challenge.

He says, “I’m doing pretty good. I’m almost done with it and no reaction so far.”

But keeps his epi-pens and medical kit – handy.

The 14 year old welcomes the updated direction.

“Because I think, obviously, this is a great program to help me get rid of the allergy,” says Jake, “But I feel like if I had done it earlier also, I could have had a whole bunch of new opportunities earlier, when I was younger, instead of having it now.”

More questions – be sure to talk to your pediatrician or allergy specialist.

For more information – http://www.nefoodallergy.org