East Hartford Man arrested after pointing a gun at police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrest an East Hartford man after he pointed a gun at an officer.

Hartford Police responded to a 911 call around 5:47 Tuesday night over reports of shots fired. The anonymous caller said that a Hispanic man wearing a blue coat was shooting off a firearm in the area of Maple Avenue and Main Street.

When police arrived at the scene they spotted the suspect, later identified as Abdias Cortes of East Hartford. Police say he was still brandishing the gun and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police ordered Cortes to put down the gun, but he refused and then pointed it at one of the officers. Additional officers then arrived on scene, which distracted Cortes and made him put down the firearm.

After a brief struggle, police were able to cuff Cortes and retrieve the Glock 9mm handgun, which was still loaded with eight live 9mm rounds.

Cortes was questioned by detectives, where he admitted to being under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident. He now faces several charges, including Criminal Attempt Assault, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Firearm while Under the Influence, and Interfering with Police.