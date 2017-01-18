Guilford Board of Selectmen vote against Shoreline Greenway Trail

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The people of Guilford have spoken.

The Board of Selectment gave a thumbs down to plans for the Shoreline Greenway Trail.

Hundreds signed a petition opposing the .7 mile trail. It would have run along Route 1 from the Madison line to the Route 146 intersection. The trail was going to be a part of a 25-mile continuous path from Lighthouse Point in New Haven, to Hammonasset State Park.

Residents weren’t happy about overall plans, including concerns about the cost of trail upkeep and encroachment on historical properties.

