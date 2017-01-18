In the Bender Kitchen: Best Crab Cakes Ever

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Michel is back to share her recipe for the Best Crab Cake Ever.

 

Best Crab Cakes Ever!

Ingredients for Crab Cakes (makes 12) OR Crab Cake Balls (makes 24):

  • 1 lb can of super lump crab meat
  • ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp plain PANKO Bread crumbs
  • 1 ex-lg egg
  • 2 1/2 Tbsp Hellman’s mayo
  • 1 Tbsp Dijon – Grey Poupon or Maile
  • 1 tsp Worchestershire
  • 1 tsp Dry mustard – Coleman’s
  • 1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning
  • 1/4 tsp onion granules
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp pepper
  • 1/2 tsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1 lemon sliced in wedges
  • Homemade Thousand Island dressing

Directions:

  1. Put panko bread crumbs into food processor and purée for 20 seconds until a fine crumb
  2. In a large bowl whisk together mayo, egg, Dijon, Worcestershire, dry mustard, old bay, onion granules, s&p and lemon juice
  3. Add in super lump crab and fine panko bread crumbs
  4. Using a spatula gently mix crab and fine bread crumbs with egg-mayo mixture making sure not to break up crab pieces
  5. Form into a round shape and flatten out with your thumbs while still holding in sides forming crab cakes OR use cookie scoop and form into round balls
  6. Place onto a plate and put into frig for at least 2 hours
  7. Add 2 tbsp olive oil plus 1 tbsp butter to a large sauté pan over medium/high heat and gently add crab cakes…once they begin to sauté they will hold together better
  8. Sauté CRAB CAKES for about 3 minutes on the first side and gently flip or roll to sauté another 2 minutes until golden on the other side / for CRAB CAKE BALLS sauté 1 ½ minutes and roll around for another 1 ½ minutes
  9. Serve with my Homemade Thousand Island Dressing, and a lemon wedge on a bed of arugula

Thousand Island Dressing:

  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise (I ONLY use Hellman’s)
  • 1/3 cup ketchup
  • 1 Heaping tbsp finely chopped cornichons
  • 1 Heaping tbsp sweet relish
  • 1 Heaping tbsp grated sweet onion
  • 1 Heaping tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 Heaping tbsp finely chopped chives
  • 2 tbsp creamy horseradish (Boars Head)
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp “seasoned” rice wine vinegar
  • 2 dashes of Siracha

Place all of the ingredients in a large bowl and whisk until combined

