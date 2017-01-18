In the Bender Kitchen: Best Crab Cakes Ever

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Michel is back to share her recipe for the Best Crab Cake Ever.
Best Crab Cakes Ever!
Ingredients for Crab Cakes (makes 12) OR Crab Cake Balls (makes 24):
- 1 lb can of super lump crab meat
- ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp plain PANKO Bread crumbs
- 1 ex-lg egg
- 2 1/2 Tbsp Hellman’s mayo
- 1 Tbsp Dijon – Grey Poupon or Maile
- 1 tsp Worchestershire
- 1 tsp Dry mustard – Coleman’s
- 1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning
- 1/4 tsp onion granules
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp pepper
- 1/2 tsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 lemon sliced in wedges
- Homemade Thousand Island dressing
Directions:
- Put panko bread crumbs into food processor and purée for 20 seconds until a fine crumb
- In a large bowl whisk together mayo, egg, Dijon, Worcestershire, dry mustard, old bay, onion granules, s&p and lemon juice
- Add in super lump crab and fine panko bread crumbs
- Using a spatula gently mix crab and fine bread crumbs with egg-mayo mixture making sure not to break up crab pieces
- Form into a round shape and flatten out with your thumbs while still holding in sides forming crab cakes OR use cookie scoop and form into round balls
- Place onto a plate and put into frig for at least 2 hours
- Add 2 tbsp olive oil plus 1 tbsp butter to a large sauté pan over medium/high heat and gently add crab cakes…once they begin to sauté they will hold together better
- Sauté CRAB CAKES for about 3 minutes on the first side and gently flip or roll to sauté another 2 minutes until golden on the other side / for CRAB CAKE BALLS sauté 1 ½ minutes and roll around for another 1 ½ minutes
- Serve with my Homemade Thousand Island Dressing, and a lemon wedge on a bed of arugula
Thousand Island Dressing:
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise (I ONLY use Hellman’s)
- 1/3 cup ketchup
- 1 Heaping tbsp finely chopped cornichons
- 1 Heaping tbsp sweet relish
- 1 Heaping tbsp grated sweet onion
- 1 Heaping tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 Heaping tbsp finely chopped chives
- 2 tbsp creamy horseradish (Boars Head)
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp “seasoned” rice wine vinegar
- 2 dashes of Siracha
Place all of the ingredients in a large bowl and whisk until combined
