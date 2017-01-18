JCC evacuated in Woodbridge, West Hartford due to bomb threats

The temporary JCC location on Research Drive in Woodbridge has been evacuated due to a bomb threat (WTNH / Ke nt Pierce)
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)– The Jewish Community Centers in Woodbridge and West Hartford have been evacuated Wednesday morning due to bomb threats.

The State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene at 4 Research Parkway for a report of a bomb threat. Executive Director of the JCC in Woodbridge, Judy Diamondstein, said that the Research Parkway office, as well as the old building which was damaged in a fire last month, and a third office on Litchfield Turnpike, have all been evacuated due to a bomb threat made by a female.

The Ezra Academy and the B’Nai Jacob Synagogue were also evacuated in Woodbridge.

Police say the West Hartford JCC was evacuated at 9:30 a.m. after they received a suspicious call from a female alluding to a bomb threat. The JCC then decided to quickly evacuate several hundred people. They were given blankets in the parking lot and ambulances and cruisers were also used to keep people warm. Police bomb technicians investigated and found the threat to be unsubstantiated so everyone was allowed back in the building at 10:30 a.m. and business resumed.

Additionally, police responded to a threat in Glastonbury at the JCC’s satellite Early Childhood Center.

There has been several bomb threats to other JCCs nationwide.

