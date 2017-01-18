JCC members react after bomb threats evacuate several Connecticut locations

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)– Early this morning a threatening call came into the Jewish Community Center or JCC in Woodbridge. Judith Diamondstein, the chief executive officer with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven said, “The called said that there was a bomb in the building and that we should get everybody out.” The bomb threat forced the evacuation of all four Woodbridge locations. The Ezra Academy and the B’Nai Jacob Synagogue, which currently houses the JCC daycare, were also evacuated.

Law enforcement officers responded to the scenes and performed a sweep of the buildings. Frett Marsha told NEWS8, “There was a bunch of policemen and firemen driving by and halted all the traffic of course and we didn’t know what was going on.” Firefighters told people at the JCC to leave the building. Marsha added, “Get out of here there’s been a bomb threat. Please just get out of here the building is being evacuated.”

With the assistance of the State Police. Officials searched the buildings with bomb sniffing dogs. Marsha added, “It’s very very scary. I immediately called my wife just to make sure she is okay. She works in a school district so I wasn’t sure if it was directed toward schools or directed in this area so I called to make sure she was okay.”

Diamondstein said, “The West Hartford campus was also evacuated and I believe that the Hebrew high school which is right near by there was on lock down.”

People evacuated for several hours no explosives were found. Diamondstein added, “It definitely disrupted our members this morning.”

Other JCC around the country have had similar threats over the past few weeks. Diamondstein added, “Last week there were 16 of the telephonic bomb threats both live and recorded that came in across North America and to the UK.” Diamondstein said their main concern is the safety of their members and staff. Diamondstein added, “We are going to get through this very scary time in our nations history.”