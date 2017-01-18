Judge rejects bid by Aaron Hernandez to suppress cellphone

BOSTON (AP) — A judge has denied a request from former NFL star Aaron Hernandez to suppress the contents of his cellphone at his upcoming double murder trial.

Judge Jeffrey Locke ruled Wednesday that prosecutors can tell the jury about what they found on the phone when the former New England Patriots tight end goes on trial next month in the 2012 fatal shootings of two men he encountered at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez’s lawyers argued that authorities learned about the phone through confidential communications between Hernandez and his sports agent, who also is an attorney. Prosecutors said Hernandez and the agent hadn’t established a protected attorney-client relationship.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in the killings.

He already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

