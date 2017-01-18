Man arrested for stabbing 2 co-workers at Windsor Locks business

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two co-workers at a Windsor Locks business Tuesday night.

Police say at around 9:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to C & S Wholesale Grocers at 500 North Street to the report of a stabbing. When officers made their way to the warehouse’s loading docks, they found a 56-year-old shirtless man being tended to by a female employee. The man had been stabbed in the upper right back, but his injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say they then located the suspect, later identified as Hasudin Siljkovic, and recognized an immediate threat to themselves and others. Police say the warehouse was in full operation and that other employees were in the direct vicinity of the knife-wielding Siljkovic. When Siljkovic didn’t respond to the officer’s commands to drop his weapon and started moving toward one officer with the knife, Siljkovic was shot with a tazer. Police say the tazer did not effect Siljkovic and he continued to move toward the officer, so Siljkovic was hit a second time.

Police say the second tazer hit took effect and police were able to restrain Siljkovic, while he was kicking and remained violent. Siljkovic was later taken to the hospital for an evaluation while in police custody.

During the investigation, police found a second victim, a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed in the thumb by Siljkovic. Police say that man was injured when he tried to block a downward knife strike. The knife was recovered from the scene and found to be a folding knife with a 3.5″ blade.

Siljkovic was charged with assault and police say he remains uncooperative. The incident was isolated and police say C&S management has been cooperative with the investigation.