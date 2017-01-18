Manchester man charged for trashing town hall

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police have identified the suspect they say strolled into town hall and trashed the place.

He has been named as 33 year old Corey Robinson.

Robinson is charged with criminal mischief, breach of peace, interfering with police and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Police say he came into town hall on Tuesday afternoon with a bat and started smashing glass display cabinets.

Town hall went into lock down for a little bit.

Officers say when they got there they found Robinson sitting on a staircase.

He is currently being held on a $150,000 bond and is due back in court on January, 18 2016.