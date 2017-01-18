Meriden man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man will serve four and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in June.

Officials say 61-year-old Stephen Crandall has pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor in Meriden Superior Court on Tuesday. They say Crandall is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended after four-and-a-half years when he appears in court again on January 31st, 2017. According to officials, he has been held on $100,000 bond since his arrest last year.

According to police, last June, Crandall’s roommate foudn him performing sexual acts with a 15-year-old and took a video. Court documents say the roommate turned over the video to police.

In court, officials say Crandall agreed with the facts presented by the prosecutor. They say his sentence also includes 10 years of probation, sex offender treatment and has a requirement that he register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.