Naugatuck Police arrest five in attempted robbery and assault stemming from drug deal

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck Police say 4 men were involved in assaulting a teenager who was planning to sell them drugs. The 16-year-old victim told police that when he went to the Southwood Apartments on Rubber Avenue, two males in ski masks came up to his car and said he “owed them money.” The victim says one of the men started punching him on the face through his open car window, and then took off before police arrived. Based on their investigation, police learned there were two others involved in the incident, and that all 4 men conspired to buy marijuana from the victim and devised a plan to rob him during the transaction. Police arrested Steven Lister, Javon Coutre, Sean Chobian, and Victor Foster on a number of charges. All four men are from Naugatuck. The teenager involved is also facing drug charges.

