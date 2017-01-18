New Britain Fire Displaces 8

NEW BRITAIN, Conn (WTNH) – New Britain firefighters responded to a fire inside a bedroom on Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday. Engine 4 was the first to arrive on the scene at 12:47am. The building was a two-story residential structure side by side apartments consisting of two units. Two families, 8 people total, were displaced. Everyone was able to get out of the building before firefighters arrived. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

The building sustained moderate damage to the ceiling and attic space. Smoke damage incurred throughout the second floor and attic.