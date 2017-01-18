New Haven’s Craft Juicery making liquid produce



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is home to juice, RIPE Craft and Bar Juice that is.

The founder of the company, Michel Boissy has grown his company from a self-squeezing operation in Wallingford to, in the last six years or so, employing about 120 people. What sets his products apart from other fresh juices available is that his are cold-pressed.

“We don’t heat our juice, we don’t pasteurize it. It’s cold-pressed,” said Boissy. “We use an amazing new technology called high-pressure processing, which does everything that pasteurization does minus the heat. So we’re not heating the juice, we’re not killing the color, flavor, aroma, nutritional profile and all of what fresh juice is.”

Boissy also developed a relationship with Ocean Spray.

“We went out and one day walked into Ocean Spray and said, ‘Hey could you help us kind of, nudge us a little and we’ll buy your cranberries and make a fresh cranberry juice’,” said Boissy. “It was a great relationship with them because they wanted to get into fresh and they didn’t really know how to do that either, so it was one hand washed another and that was one of the ways that we accelerated.”

Sometimes if you just ask, things happen, which is how Boissy does business. Soon you’ll see RIPE Craft Juices in your local Stop & Shop, as an account has just been landed for 700 stores across the country.

“I’d like to say I give ode to our craft brewers of America. We’re like the craft beer of juice,” said Boissy.

