Nursing student rushed to help Waterbury mother killed by car on sidewalk

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A mother of two, EEG Technician at Yale-New Haven Hospital and engaged to be married, 42-year-old Melissa Tancredi died simply standing on a New Haven sidewalk.

“We heard a huge crash and it made me jump,” sad SCSU Nursing student Alysha Kalinowski. “I ran over and I was the first person to her and I think it was a nurse that ran up right behind me and checked her pulse and started CPR.”

Studying to become a nurse, Kalinowski’s urge to help kicked in. So she called 911 while the other woman continued CPR and encouraged Tancredi to pull through.

“[She was] saying stay with us, hold on, you’ll be OK, but she wasn’t responsive,” said Kalinowski.

Witnesses say the driver was in the turning lane, but never turned. They told us she did not hit her brakes until she was in the middle of the intersection. Tancredi saw the car, but by then it was too late.

“These crash investigations take sometimes weeks to piece things together. There is good video that we have for investigators only,” said New Haven Police Department Media Liaison David Hartman.

Police say the driver is 29-year-old Agnese Izzo of Hamden. So far, no charges have been filed. Kalinowski says Izzo was frantic and apologetic on scene.

“The driver came out of the car and she was screaming and saying ‘Oh my gosh I think I killed that lady’ and she was on the phone with somebody,” said Kalinowski.

The hospital spokesperson Mark D’Antonio sent a statement saying:

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden death of Melissa Tancredi. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends in the aftermath of this tragedy. We have made grief counseling available and encouraged anyone on our staff to participate.”

“When I noticed she was wearing scrubs, I was like her job is to save lives and she ended up dying. I just thought that was extremely sad,” said Kalinowski.

Now, Tancredi’s fiancé and sons grieve the loss while police continue to piece together what happened.