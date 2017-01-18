Once Again, We’ve Experienced the Hottest Year on Record

Interact with me on Facebook or Twitter! Send me a question on social media, and I’ll get back to you!
Last year was officially the Earth’s warmest year since records started being kept in the late 1880s! Yes, you’re correct! That marks 3 years in a row that the global heat record has been broken. Global temperatures were close to 2°F above the pre-industrial average and roughly 1.7°F above the 20th century average
This also means that 16 of the 17 hottest years on record have occurred since 2000, according to NOAA.
The graphic above shows how was 2016 was compared to the other 7 warmest years on record. 2016 was by far the warmest. Experts say 2017 is right on track to be another top 5 year. To put this all into perspective closer to home. I did a little research how our temperatures locally compared to precious years. Now records in Connecticut have been kept since 1949:
Shoreline: 2016 was the second warmest year with an average temperatures of 55.3 F which is 3 degrees above normal and .3 degrees below the record of 55.6 F from 2012.
Inland: 2016 was the fourth warmest year with an average temperatures of 52.7 F which is 2.4 degrees above normal and 1 degree below the record of 53.7 F from 2012.
Another growing issue is sea ice. According to one climate scientist: @ClimateOfGavin “The Arctic is warming 2-3 times faster than the rest of the world.” Arctic sea ice had its lowest year on record in 2016.
