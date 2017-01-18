Once Again, We’ve Experienced the Hottest Year on Record

Last year was officially the Earth’s warmest year since records started being kept in the late 1880s! Yes, you’re correct! That marks 3 years in a row that the global heat record has been broken. Global temperatures were close to 2°F above the pre-industrial average and roughly 1.7°F above the 20th century average

This also means that 16 of the 17 hottest years on record have occurred since 2000, according to NOAA.

The graphic above shows how was 2016 was compared to the other 7 warmest years on record. 2016 was by far the warmest. Experts say 2017 is right on track to be another top 5 year. To put this all into perspective closer to home. I did a little research how our temperatures locally compared to precious years. Now records in Connecticut have been kept since 1949: