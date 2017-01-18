Parts of Alaska Dealing with the Coldest Temps in Years

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Interact with me on Facebook or Twitter! Send me a question on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

For the most part, we’ve been dealing with above average temperatures here in Connecticut of late. Many residents in the low 48 have also been seeing this January thaw and there are no signs of it slowing down in our 8 day forecast. However, our friends to the north have been dealing with some of the coldest temperatures in nearly 5 years!

Although temperatures are expected to be in the -40s and -50s, it’s not record breaking just yet. Records for this area range from -57°F to -65°F! Above are the actual temperatures from 6 AM (AKST), wind chills were actually in the -60s in some places!

People in Alaska are sure use to the cold but what’s abnormal for them is what this cold is following. 2016 Was by FAR the warmest year on record for most of Alaska. Some places recorded an average temperatures of 7°F above normal last year! Of the 18 reporting stations in the graphic above, 14 of them recorded the warmest year on record.

Fairbanks, Alaska average temperature for the year is 28.3°F. Just to put it in perspective, here along the Connecticut shoreline, it’s 53.1°F. Are you a fan of the warmer winters? Write to me on facebook or twitter!

