Photos: George H.W. Bush, 41st President of the United States

FILE - In this April 2, 2016, file photo, former President George H. W. Bush waves as he arrives at NRG Stadium before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game between Villanova and Oklahoma in Houston.
FILE - In this April 2, 2016, file photo, former President George H. W. Bush waves as he arrives at NRG Stadium before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game between Villanova and Oklahoma in Houston. Houston-area media are quoting former President George H.W. Bush's chief of staff as saying that Bush has been hospitalized in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(WTNH) — Former President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital with pneumonia. His wife, Barbara, was also hospitalized as a precaution after suffering fatigue and coughing.

Here’s a gallery of photos from throughout George H.W. Bush’s Life:

George H. W. Bush, 41st President of the United States

