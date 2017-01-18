Plainfield police investigate hit and run

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a car accident on Norwich Road from Tuesday afternoon at 6:27 p.m.

Officers, members of the Central Village Fire Department, and American Legion Ambulance were called to the scene.

Police say there were reports that when a car left the La Cantina Bar and Grill parking lot, it caused a gray Ford F-150 to swerve in attempt to prevent a collision.

Mark Jordan, of Moosup, was traveling southbound on Norwich Road while operating his Ford F-150. He told police the car hit him causing him to lose control before striking a utility pole.

The car that was involved in the accident left the scene. But police located a tan Toyota Camry with visible damage to the front passenger’s side bumper area on Cady Lane.

Everyone involved in the crash declined medical treatment at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.