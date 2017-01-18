Police identify woman fatally hit in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police have released the name of the woman fatally hit by a car in New Haven on Tuesday.

Police say 42-year-old Melissa Tancredi of Waterbury died Tuesday night shortly after the accident despite the efforts of people nearby, many of whom were medical professionals and hospital staff.

According to investigators, Tancredi was standing fully on the sidewalk at South Frontage Road and York Street when she was struck. They say the driver of the car, 29-year-old Agnese Izzo of Hamden was in the left most lane of South Frontage Road. The investigators say the left turn-only lane does not continue beyond that intersection. They say that despite Izzo traveling in the left turn-only lane, she continued going straight. According to police, her car jumped the curb, continued a few feet and then hit Tancredi and a lamp post.

Investigators say Izzo remained at the scene and cooperated with police. They say she was evaluated at Yale-New Haven Hospital after the accident, but has been released.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the accident.

