Police investigate shooting at Hamden home

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden police are investigating what caused a fight which led to a shooting Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting happened at a home on Arch Street . When police arrived at the scene, officers found one person shot in the leg. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the shooting happened after some type of altercation.

Police have not released the name of the victim yet. There is also no word on any suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.