Police looking for info regarding South Windsor assault

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for 53-year-old Ronald Fuller for hitting a woman with a frying pan.

On January 17th, officers located the victim of the assault who was suffering from a large head laceration and a swollen eye. The woman told police that after Fuller struck her with a frying pan, he took her debit card and fled after being told that the authorities had been called. Fuller’s appearance is a black male, 5-11, 190 pounds, with short black hair and facial hair. Manchester Superior Court had also issued a New England extradition as Fuller also faces arrest charges of larceny, credit card theft, and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information about Fuller’s location is requested to contact the South Windsor Police at 860 644 2551.

SWPD looking for Ronald Fuller, warrant in hand for Assault 2- call PD Dispatch at 860-644-2551 if you know where he is. pic.twitter.com/6M9iyeZYEg — South Windsor Police (@SWPD_PIO) January 18, 2017

