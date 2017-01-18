Police pull heroin from suspect’s mouth following foot chase

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Norwalk man has been arrested after leading police on a foot chase before being caught with heroin in his mouth. Officers were able to pull the heroin from his mouth before he overdosed.

Norwalk Police say 18 year old Samuel Branch is charged with 13 drug-related counts, two counts of first-degree failing to appear in court, assaulting a police officer and interfering with a police officer.

According to police, officers were conducting surveillance Tuesday afternoon near South Main Street and Grove Street when they spotted Branch who had pending arrest warrants. He ran and then fought officers when they caught up with him. Officers believed he had folds of heroin in his mouth. Police told him to spit it out telling him that a heroin overdose could kill him. He would not spit it out so police pulled six partially chewed heroin folds from his mouth.