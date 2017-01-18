Police pull heroin from suspect’s mouth following foot chase

By Published:
handcuffs

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A Norwalk man has been arrested after leading police on a foot chase before being caught with heroin in his mouth.  Officers were able to pull the heroin from his mouth before he overdosed.

Norwalk Police say 18 year old Samuel Branch is charged with 13 drug-related counts, two counts of first-degree failing to appear in court, assaulting a police officer and interfering with a police officer.

According to police, officers were conducting surveillance Tuesday afternoon near South Main Street and Grove Street when they spotted Branch who had pending arrest warrants.   He ran and then fought officers when they caught up with him.  Officers believed he had folds of heroin in his mouth.  Police told him to spit it out telling him that a heroin overdose could kill him.   He would not spit it out so police pulled six partially chewed heroin folds from his mouth.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s