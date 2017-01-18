Quinnipiac University medical students call for politicians to stop repeal of Obamacare

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, several Quinnipiac University medical students traded in their stethoscopes for telephones, calling on politicians to stop the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“It’s part of a larger campaign called #protectourpatients where medical students all over the country are calling into senators offices encouraging them to oppose repeal of the Affordable Care Act,” said Kristen Zozulin, a first year medical student at Quinnipiac.

Despite demanding academic pressures those who came out to participate say taking the time out to have their voices heard was a no brainer.

“I’m a medical student trying to become a doctor because I care about patients. I want to take care of people’s health. Without insurance, that’s how our system works, that’s how people get access to healthcare,” said Clark Santee, another first year medical student.

President-elect Donald Trump has said repealing Obamacare is a top priority for his new administration. The effort has gained widespread support from Republicans, but many who oppose the move say without an alternate plan in place the impacts could be devastating. At least 18 million Americans could lose their health insurance.

“I don’t care if they wanna rename it Trumpcare, whatever they want to call it. I want patients to have good access to insurance. I want people to have access for women’s health issues. I want people to have access if they have preexisting conditions,” said Santee.

Senators in all 50 states received calls today and many of the students say the mission is personal as well.

“Many students in medical school, throughout schools across the country, depend on the Affordable Care Act for their own healthcare needs. Either they’re under 26 and they’re still on their parents’ planets or they have signed up for healthcare on the ACA Marketplace,” said Zozulin.