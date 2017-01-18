Red Cross still in dire need of blood donations

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Red Cross is still experiencing a severe blood shortage and is urging people to donate.

The group says about 300 blood drives have been canceled in 27 states since December 1 because of bad weather. That means 10,500 scheduled donations were not collected.

The Red Cross is teaming up with Dunkin’ Donuts to reward donors. Anyone who donates blood or platelets before January 31 in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and parts of New York will get a $5 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or click here.

A list of upcoming blood drives across Connecticut is below.

Branford

1/28/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Marys Parish Hall, 731 Main St

2/2/2017: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Branford Elks #1939, 158 South Montowese St.

Cheshire

1/30/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cheshire YMCA, 967 South Main Street

2/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cheshire United Methodist Church, 205 Academy Road

Guilford

2/9/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 390 South Union Street

Hamden

1/27/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

2/10/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

2/3/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

Madison

1/27/2017: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational Church – Madison, 26 Meetinghouse Lane

Meriden

1/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist, 159 East Main St

Milford

2/10/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Milford Hospital, 300 Seaside Avenue

2/13/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Center, 349 Wheelers Farms Road

2/6/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Elks Club, 124 New Haven Avenue

2/7/2017: 7 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Woodruff Family YMCA, 631 Orange Ave

Naugatuck

1/31/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Naugatuck Portuguese Club, 110 Rubber Avenue

New Haven

1/23/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., African American Cultural Center, African American Cultural Center, 211 Park St.

1/24/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Joseph Slifka Center, 80 Wall Street

1/25/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Joseph Slifka Center, 80 Wall Street

1/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Joseph Slifka Center, 80 Wall Street

1/26/2017: 9 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Yale School of Medicine, 367 Cedar Street

1/31/2017: 11:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Michael J. Adanti Student Center/SCSU, 501 Crescent Street

1/31/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., High School in the Community, 175 Water St.

2/1/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sound School, 60 South Water Street

2/14/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Michael J. Adanti Student Center/SCSU, 501 Crescent Street

2/15/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Michael J. Adanti Student Center/SCSU, 501 Crescent Street

2/6/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gateway Community College – Church St, 20 Church Street

North Haven

1/26/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Quinnipiac University – North Haven Campus, 370 Bassett Road

Orange

1/30/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Orange Congregational Church, 205 Meeting House Lane

Oxford

2/4/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Oxford United Church of Christ, 3 Academy Road

Prospect

2/3/2017: 1:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Prospect Firehouse, 26 New Haven Road

2/3/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Prospect Firehouse, 26 New Haven Road

Wallingford

1/27/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wallingford YMCA, 81 South Elm Street

2/15/2017: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Zandri’s Stillwood Inn, 1074 South Colony Road

2/2/2017: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Arris, 15 Sterling Drive

2/4/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wal-Mart – Wallingford, 844 North Colony Road/ Route 5

Waterbury

2/1/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Connecticut – Waterbury, 99 East Main Street

2/11/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Leo the Great Church, 14 Bentwood Drive

West Haven

2/14/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., University of New Haven, 300 Boston Post Road

2/15/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., University of New Haven, 300 Boston Post Road

2/9/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., VA Hospital, 950 Campbell Avenue

2/9/2017: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., VA Hospital, 950 Campbell Avenue

Litchfield

1/31/2017: 1:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Litchfield Community Center, Rt 202

New Milford

1/28/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road

2/11/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St John’s Church, 7 Whittlesey Avenue

Torrington

1/30/2017: 1:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., United Congregational Church, 1622 Torringford Street

Watertown

2/13/2017: 1:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Taft School, 110 Woodbury Road

Woodbury

1/28/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Woodbury Senior Center, 265 Main Street