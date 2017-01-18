The Thaw Continues-Stormy Next Week

By Published:
temps

The relatively mild pattern continues holding strong for our area! A couple of storms will cause a pattern change next week!

Lots of 40s in the 8-Day forecast and enough warmth for the next couple of systems to fall as rain again. A weakening area of low pressure my trigger a little light rain Friday night-Saturday morning followed by a more important and stronger storm early next week. There could be a brief mix, but it looks like a round of heavy rain and wind Monday-Tuesday. This storm will start to set the pattern change in place. Here’s a look at the low pressure center as it impacts a large area of the eastern United States Sunday evening.

gfs1 The Thaw Continues Stormy Next Week

We could see some strong wind gusts with this storm Monday Pm-Tuesday AM. We still need rain to help with the ongoing drought!  -Gil

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s