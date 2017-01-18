The Thaw Continues-Stormy Next Week

The relatively mild pattern continues holding strong for our area! A couple of storms will cause a pattern change next week!

Lots of 40s in the 8-Day forecast and enough warmth for the next couple of systems to fall as rain again. A weakening area of low pressure my trigger a little light rain Friday night-Saturday morning followed by a more important and stronger storm early next week. There could be a brief mix, but it looks like a round of heavy rain and wind Monday-Tuesday. This storm will start to set the pattern change in place. Here’s a look at the low pressure center as it impacts a large area of the eastern United States Sunday evening.

We could see some strong wind gusts with this storm Monday Pm-Tuesday AM. We still need rain to help with the ongoing drought! -Gil