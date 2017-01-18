Vehicle veers off road into Lebanon home

Published:
(Image: Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department)
(Image: Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department)

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating the cause of a crash into a home off of Trumbull Highway on Tuesday night.

Lebanon volunteer firefighters and Connecticut troopers say they responded to the intersection and Trumbull Highway and Burnham Road, along with EMTs, after a vehicle drove into a house and garage, damaging both.

The call came in to the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday night, reporting entrapment, but on arrival, they say the driver was not entrapped, and only suffered minor injuries. The driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The garage and house sustained minor damage, and a town building official was called to the scene.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the cause of the accident. The scene was cleared within a few hours.

