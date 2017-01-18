Waterbury man arrested for illegally collecting unemployment benefits

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was arrested today and charged with fraudulently collecting almost $9,000 in unemployment compensation benefits.

Branson Williams, a 42-year-old, was arrested by Inspectors from the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney and charged with one count each of larceny in the first-degree by defrauding a public community and unemployment compensation fraud.

The arrest is the result of an investigation following a complaint by the Connecticut Department of Labor. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Williams fraudulently collected approximately $8,585 in unemployment benefits from May 2011 through May 2012 by failing to report or under-reporting the wages he earned for working.

Williams was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court, Jan. 26, 2017.