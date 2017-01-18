Waterford Police make heroin bust outside Crystal Mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterford Police say they have arrested a heroin dealer who plowed his car into an undercover officer’s car as he tried to get away. On Wednesday police say they spotted a drug deal going down near the loading dock area of the Christmas Tree Shops at the Crystal Mall. When they went to stop the car they say the suspect put his car in reverse, slammed into the officer’s unmarked car, and took off. Police caught up with him in the JC Penney parking lot. Police arrested Vain Dadd of New London, and charged him with a list of drug crimes along with Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Evading. Police say Dadd had 15 grams of heroin and $450 in cash.

