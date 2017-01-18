What you need to know before you buy a mattress

Related Coverage What to buy in the month of January

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) January is a popular time of year to buy mattresses. If you’re in the market for some new bedding News 8 is stretching your dollar to help you get the best deal. We are always telling you what to buy each month to help you stretch your dollar the furthest. We already told you January is a great time to buy mattresses because of the white sales out there and now we’re helping you get the very best deal!

It’s a popular time of year to buy mattresses and bedding and shoppers have been flooding stores looking for a deal but even when you find a price tag you like, there are other hidden costs you could be hit with later if you’re not careful. John Dini, the Senior Sleep Lab Manager at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven Long Wharf gave us some ideas to help you save.

“I think it’s always a good idea to ask what the fees and taxes are, removal fees, no delivery fees if there’s a no-fit. Those kinds of things because sometimes those come as a big surprise later on,” Dini said.

Also, find out what kind of return or exchange policy the mattress you’re looking at has and who has to pay the re-delivery costs when that happens. When you think about your budget, remember the add-ons that may send those costs up, like mattress protectors. If your bedroom is upstairs, ask about what it will take to physically get a mattress in there.

“On a queen-sized foundation, if you need a split foundation to get into a second-floor bedroom or a tight hallway you can buy at the time of purchase and it’s only slightly more expensive. If a delivery team has to come back out to your house later on, the cost goes up to have a second delivery team come out,” Dini said.

Find out what layers and other bells and whistles the mattress comes with. Maybe you can do away with them and lower the cost. Lastly, give yourself time to love a mattress. If yours doesn’t feel like the showroom display, remember those have been broken in and yours may take a couple weeks to get there.

To help you a little further, Consumer Reports put together a full buying guide to help you compare mattress types.