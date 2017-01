NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – What are some things you don’t find to be a waste of money, but other people do? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.

What three traits make you more attractive?

Take a look at one woman who graduated college at age 90, and with a 4.0 grade point average.

Presidential aging? Is it real or just a myth?

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – Best Breakfast: Love Connection at Dad’s in Wallingford, CT