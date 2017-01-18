William J. Mann: Wars of the Roosevelts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – William J. Mann is the author of “Wars of the Roosevelts.” Mann uncovers an exciting, never-before-told, character-revealing story of Ted’s wife Eleanor and their son Quentin finding themselves trapped in China just as war breaks out with Japan.

Mann recounts the story of Elliott’s illegitimate son Elliott Roosevelt Mann, abandoned along with his mother and forced to grow up in poverty just a few miles from his privileged siblings and cousins. Mann located Elliott’s daughter and grandchildren, who speak for the first time—and provide never-before-seen photographs.

For the first time, Mann provides detailed, freshly researched histories of “secondary” Roosevelt figures like Ted Roosevelt, Jr., and Kermit Roosevelt, bringing them to rich and colorful life and establishing the crucial roles they played in the Wars of the Roosevelts.

Mann reveals the unreported story of how Alice Roosevelt Longworth’s lover, Senator William Borah, turned down President Coolidge’s offer to run with him as Vice President at the same time Alice discovered she was pregnant with his child. Both were married to other people.

