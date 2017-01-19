15-year-old boy found dead along I-395 in Killingly

- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH / Tina Detelj)
- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)– A 15-year-old boy was found dead along I-395 in Killingly, Wednesday night.

State police confirm to News 8 that state troopers located the deceased teen just before 11 p.m., on the southbound shoulder of Interstate 395, between exits 41 and 38.

The teen’s identity has not been released. Police say this is a non-criminal death but no cause of death was given at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

