Aaron Hernandez expected in court as murder trial nears

Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez, center, sits with his defense team during a court appearance at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, appeared with his lawyers in a status conference before for his upcoming trial, where he is charged in the 2012 slayings of two men outside a Boston nightclub. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
BOSTON (AP) — Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is expected in a Boston courtroom for a pretrial hearing in his upcoming double murder trial.

Hernandez is accused of killing two men he encountered at a Boston nightclub in 2012. Prosecutors say the former New England Patriots tight end followed the men and opened fire on their car at a stop light after one of them accidentally bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink.

Hernandez is due in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, when a judge is expected to hear arguments on defense motions. Hernandez’s trial is scheduled to begin next month.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty. He’s already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

