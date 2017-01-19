Car stolen from Milford crashes in Massachusetts, killing 3 inside

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — A Jeep stolen from Milford has crashed in Springfield, Massachusetts, killing three people in it and leaving two other occupants in critical condition, Springfield police say. They say all five people in the Jeep was between 17- and 20-years old, but their names have not been released.

According to authorities, the Jeep was going around 60 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone Tuesday night when the driver lost control and slammed into a tree on Union Street near East Park Street. They say the Jeep may have been airborne right before impact.

Springfield police say preliminary investigation shows Massachusetts State Police may have encountered the stolen Jeep before the crash, but they were not chasing it.

The Jeep was stolen from Milford on Saturday, according to Springfield police.