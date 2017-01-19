Chickens reported inside shed that caught fire in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Conn. (WTNH) — Litchfield County Dispatch says that some chickens may have been killed in an early morning fire in Cornwall.

At 4:30 a.m., Litchfield County Dispatch told News 8 they had just sent crews to 159 Kent Road in Cornwall, just over the Warren line, for a fully involved shed fire.

Chickens were reported to have been inside the unattached, 20’x20′ shed, and dispatchers say it is “unknown” whether they were rescued.

The fire was under control around 5 a.m., according to Litchfield County Dispatch. Firefighters from Cornwall, Goshen, and Sharon helped to extinguish the blaze.

No other injuries were reported, and Kent Road remained open.

