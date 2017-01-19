Cruisin’ Connecticut – Best Breakfast: Gyro Omelette at Mirsina’s in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Old Saybrook, home of Mirsina’s. Earlier this week, I conducted a Facebook poll, soliciting your votes for “best breakfast in CT!”

Mirsina’s was an underdog of sorts. As a fairly new restaurant, the Greek hot spot, racked up quite a few votes. People were raving about their gyro omelette. Could this be true? The savory flavor of gyro meat, packed into a morning menu?

I can confirm. Yes. Miracles do exist. The service was equally as stellar as the food. Restaurant owner, Mirsina, explains how the restaurant started:

After I had children, I worked in the school system for 15 years but my passion was always in the restaurant business. I grew up in the restaurant business. So then I said it’s finally my turn, and here I am two years now… I finally own my own restaurant.

Beyond authentic Greek dishes and traditional breakfasts, customers really feel at home when they sit down to eat:

Mirsina always has time for people. I don’t know how she does it, but she’s always in a good mood. The first time I walked through the door, she accepted me as if I was a customer that had been coming in all the time. That told me that I had to come back, and I haven’t missed a day since.

Check out Mirsina’s for yourself: 162 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475

